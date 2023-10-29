Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 106th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'. The live broadcast of his 30-minute radio address started at 11am. 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is a platform where the Prime Minister communicates directly with the people of the country. Through this programme, the Prime Minister seeks to inform and inspire the people of the country on various topics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recording Mann Ki Baat episode (ANI/ File)

Last week, PM Modi expressed pleasure that several people undertook extensive research on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and shared their insightful findings with the masses as he mentioned a book titled ‘Igniting Collective Goodness’. The book chronicles how 'Mann Ki Baat' became a means for societal change, as per a press release from the Prime Minister's office.

