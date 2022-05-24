Mann sacks minister over graft allegations

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacked his health minister Vijay Singla on charges of corruption, with the latter being arrested soon after, in a move that Mann, and his party chief, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged as evidence of the Aam Aadmi Party’s anti-corruption credentials.

Announcing the removal of Singla, Mann, whose government was sworn in on March 16, said the decision was made after he came to know that Singla was allegedly demanding 1% commission on tenders and purchases of his department.

Lauding Mann for sacking his health minister over graft charges, AAP chief Kejriwal said the move brought “tears to his eyes”.

While ministers have resigned over corruption charges before, it is rare for a chief minister to publicly fire a minister in his Cabinet.

Born from the anti-corruption movement of India Against Corruption, the AAP has always sought to present itself as an anti-corruption force. Singla, a dental surgeon, was elected to the assembly from the Mansa seat, defeating Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala.

An FIR has been registered against Singla and Pardeep Kumar who was posted as officer on special Duty (OSD) to the minister, on the complaint of a superintendent engineer Rajinder Singh in Phase VIII police station of Mohali.

Singla and his aide have been booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act (relating to public servants taking a bribe ) and Section 8 (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence).

The minister was produced before a Mohali court, which sent him to police remand till May 7.

The complainant said that, about a month ago, Pardeep Kumar, OSD to Singla, called him at room number 203 of the Punjab Bhawan to meet the minister. The FIR states that the minister told Singh during a brief meeting that Kumar was authorised to speak on his behalf, and then left the room.

The complainant further said that Kumar asked him to give 2% of a tender value as commission i.e. ₹1.16 crores from the total amount of ₹58 crores.

Singh added that when he demurred, Kumar threatened to ruin his career, following which he (Singh) pleaded with Kumar. Finally, Singh said, Kumar asked for ₹10 lakh rightaway and 2% from future contracts.

“I told him I can give only ₹5 lakh. On May 23, 2022, Pardeep Kumar called me at the secretariat office to meet him and the minister and there it was fixed to hand over ₹5 lakh to Pardeep,” the complainant said. Singh added that he recorded his conversation of minister and his OSD in the secretariat while fixing a place to hand over the money.

When Mann got to know, he summoned Singla to his residence at around 8am on Tuesday and confronted the minister in front of senior officers of health department, even as he shared the audio clip. . After Singla admitted to asking for bribe, a police team from Mohali was called to arrest him, a senior official said on condition of anonymity. The entire episode was recorded, the officer added.

In a video message that he later released, Mann said after that getting the complaint, he could have brushed it under the carpet since neither the media nor opposition parties were aware about it. “But since the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has adopted zero tolerance against corruption, I immediately sacked the minister,” he said.

Addressing a virtual press conference in Delhi, Kejriwal said his party will not tolerate corrupt activities. “We will not spare even our own leaders if they are found to be involved in corruption. We are proud of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann who immediately removed his minister found involved in corruption,” he said. Kejriwal said corruption is a betrayal with the country and Bharat Mata. “Proud of you Bhagwant (Mann). Your action has brought tears to my eyes. The whole nation today feels proud of AAP.”

