Uncertainty prevails over the whereabouts of Communist Party of India (Maoist) general secretary Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji, as his family members believe that he is in the custody of the Andhra Pradesh police, while the latter denied the same. Maoist leader Devji’s kin seek his whereabouts

On Monday, Devji’s niece Thippiri Suma posted an open letter on social media, requesting the state government to disclose the whereabouts of the Maoist leader and follow due a legal process to produce him in the court.

Suma, who hails from Korutla in Telangana’s Jagitial district, addressed the letter to Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, expressing deep concern over reports that Devji was in police custody.

“Our elder uncle Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji is a central committee member and leader of the Maoist party. In recent days, news has gone viral on social media claiming that he is currently in police custody. Our family has no confirmation on whether these reports are true or false. But hearing these rumours every day has caused immense distress to us,” she said.

She further appealed to Pawan Kalyan to ensure transparency and due process if the reports are indeed accurate. “If these reports are true, we humbly request that he be produced before a court or given an opportunity to surrender,” she said.

Suma pointed out that Deviji’s family had been waiting for him for the last 40 years. “Sir, we have great faith in you. I appeal to you with folded hands to ensure that justice is done to our family. We believe you will definitely help us,” she said.

There is no immediate response from Pawan Kalyan or his office to Suma’s letter.

A couple of days after the killing of most-wanted Maoist commander Madvi Hidma and five others were killed in an exchange of fire at Maredumilli forests in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on November 18, Suma’s father Thippiri Gangadhar, younger brother of Devji, filed a habeas corpus petition in the high court to know the whereabouts of his brother.

Arguing for Gangadhar in the high court on November 21, advocate U Jai Bhimrao expressed apprehension that Devji, along with another central committee member Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram, was arrested after the November 18 encounter. Raji Reddy’s daughter Malla Snehalatha of Hyderabad also filed the petition, seeking the high court directions to the government to produce the two leaders.

Arguing on behalf of the police, Special Government Pleader (SGP) T Vishnu Teja refuted the petitioners’ claim that Devi and Raji Reddy were secretly detained and said it was based merely on “apprehensions”.

He made it clear that the two Maoist leaders were not in the custody of the police. “Additional Director General (intelligence) Mahesh Chandra Laddha has clarified that nine Maoists who were part of personal security team of Devji were arrested, but not Devji himself,” the SGP said.

After hearing the arguments, the high court dismissed the habeas corpus petition of the family members of Devji and Raji Reddy, ruling that there is no prima facie evidence to show they are in police custody.