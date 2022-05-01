Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maoist with 5 lakh bounty on his head surrenders before Odisha police

Published on May 01, 2022 10:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bhubaneswar: A hardcore Maoist who was secretary of the Kalahandi Area Committee and is carrying a cash reward of 5 lakh on his head surrendered before the Odisha police on Sunday.

Laxman Apka alias Lalsu, secretary of Kalahandi Area Committee, BGN division of Odisha State Committee of CPI (Maoist) surrendered before DIG (SWR) Koraput Rajesh Pandit, Kalahandi SP Dr Vivek Saravana and CRPF commandant Biplab Sarkar on Sunday.

Lalsu had joined the Maoists in 2009 at Chhattisgarh, but shifted to Niyamagiri in Kalahandi in 2011. Since then he was working in Karlapat area as area committee member and was later promoted to area committee secretary.

He was involved in at least five encounters with the police between 2016 and 2020. These encounters occurred at Manaska, Barangpadar, Turkey, Kotalghati and Sohespadar, stated a release by Kalahandi police.

Lalsu will be provided with financial assistance of 5 lakh as per the Government of Odisha Surrender and Rehabilitation policy.

Lalsu will be given livelihood training so that he can get gainful employment and rehabilitated duly as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government which includes homestead land, expense of building a house, marriage allowance, and study allowance of 3,000 per month besides financial assistance of 5 lakh.

