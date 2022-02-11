Maoists abduct 2 including engineer from Bijapur bridge construction site: Cop

RAIPUR: An engineer and a worker of a private construction company engaged to build a bridge across a river in Bastar’s Bijapur district were allegedly abducted by Maoists on Friday, police said.

“As per primary information, engineer Ashok Pawar (38) and worker Anand Yadav (27), both residents of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, were taken hostage by Maoists from a construction site near Bedre-Nugur villages at around 1pm on Friday,” inspector general of police (IGP) Sundarraj P, who is in-charge of Bastar range, said.

The bridge is being built on the Indravati river by a private construction firm.

“We are making all efforts to trace their whereabouts in the area, which is considered as a Maoist stronghold. Teams have been formed and investigation has started”, the senior police officer said.

This is the second abduction by Maoists in the Bastar region over the last three months.

In November last year, a 35-year-old Chhattisgarh government sub-engineer and a peon were abducted in Bijapur district. Both were assigned to work for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Laxman Pratagiri, a peon, who was abducted with sub-engineer Ajay Lakra, was released the following day. Lakra was eventually freed after a sustained campaign by Lakra’s wife Arpita, who spent days with her young child in Bijapur’s jungles to touch base with the Maoists and appeal for the release of her husband.

