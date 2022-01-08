Home / India News / Maoists kill 2 cadres who left camp to get married in Chhattisgarh: Police
Maoists kill 2 cadres who left camp to get married in Chhattisgarh: Police

The Maoists killed another person on Thursday in the same area in the jungles of Gangaloor in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.
Police said Maoists killed the couple in jungles of Gangaloor in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. (Representational Image/ANI)
Updated on Jan 08, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: Maoists allegedly killed a couple, who left its camp to get married, and another person in separate incidents in the jungles of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday, police said on Friday.

Police said that Maoists killed the couple in jungles of Gangaloor on Thursday.

“Through various sources of local police, we have got information about the alleged killings of three persons by cadres of Maoists in the interior areas of Gangaloor,” said inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P, in a statement issued to media.

It appears that on Thursday, Maoists killed two of their own cadre Kamlu Punem (militia Platoon Commander) along with Militia member Mangi, the senior police officer said.

“Both Kamlu and Mangi left the Maoist camp to get married,” he said.

The police further said that Kamlu Punem has 11 cases of Maoist violence against him while Mangi Punem was wanted in three cases.

“Both were involved in various Maoist activities in Gangaloor Area Committee. We don’t have details about the third person and more investigation is going on,” the IG added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

