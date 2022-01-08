Maoists kill 2 cadres who left camp to get married in Chhattisgarh: Police

RAIPUR: Maoists allegedly killed a couple, who left its camp to get married, and another person in separate incidents in the jungles of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday, police said on Friday.

Police said that Maoists killed the couple in jungles of Gangaloor on Thursday.

“Through various sources of local police, we have got information about the alleged killings of three persons by cadres of Maoists in the interior areas of Gangaloor,” said inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P, in a statement issued to media.

It appears that on Thursday, Maoists killed two of their own cadre Kamlu Punem (militia Platoon Commander) along with Militia member Mangi, the senior police officer said.

“Both Kamlu and Mangi left the Maoist camp to get married,” he said.

The police further said that Kamlu Punem has 11 cases of Maoist violence against him while Mangi Punem was wanted in three cases.

“Both were involved in various Maoist activities in Gangaloor Area Committee. We don’t have details about the third person and more investigation is going on,” the IG added.

