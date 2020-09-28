e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Marble, granite to adorn Rs 800-cr Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Marble, granite to adorn Rs 800-cr Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

The construction of the corridor is underway across an area of 5 lakh sq ft area.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 12:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, Varanasi
Construction work at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor site in Varanasi.
Construction work at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor site in Varanasi.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, an expansion and beautification project for the Kashi Vishwanath temple which will ensure visibility of the temple directly from the ghat, will be embellished with Baleshwar stones, Makrana marble, Kota granite and Mandana stones, officials said Monday.

The construction of the corridor is underway across an area of 5 lakh sq ft area. A number of facilities for the devotees are coming up.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is the executing agency of the Rs 800-crore project.

“Construction work of the KV Corridor is in progress. Its structure is being built. Red sandstone of Chunar is being used in making the pillars,” said Sanjay Gore, executive engineer of the PWD.

Baleshwar stone will also be used in the Kashi Vishwanath corridor after four or five months, when the wall of the corridor takes shape.

Likewise, Makrana marble will be required for the flooring of the corridor while the designing of the corridor would be done with Kota granite. Mandana stone, which looks like the red sandstone of Chunar, would be used on the stairs to be built at the ghat, said officials.

Stones of various sorts will add to the grandeur to the corridor that has started taking shape gradually with work on at full pace.

“At present, 900 workers are engaged in the central government’s flagship project for Varanasi. The workforce will be increased to 2,500 in October,” said Deepak Agarwal, divisional commissioner.

He said officials of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board and PWD would ensure completion of the project by the deadline of October 2021.

As many as 290 buildings were acquired and demolished to create space for the project.

The Adityanath government had formed the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board to ensure completion of the project.

tags
top news
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
UPSC tells SC that it is impossible to defer civil services exam now, next hearing on Sept 30
UPSC tells SC that it is impossible to defer civil services exam now, next hearing on Sept 30
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart today
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart today
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Bihar assembly election 2020: Political heirs in race for tickets
Bihar assembly election 2020: Political heirs in race for tickets
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In