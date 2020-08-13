e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Marching in mask: Full dress rehearsal of 74th Independence Day celebrations takes place amid Covid-19

Marching in mask: Full dress rehearsal of 74th Independence Day celebrations takes place amid Covid-19

In Delhi, the rehearsal took place amid the downpour. Visuals from the Red Fort exhibited personnel in mask, observing social distancing while marching in line to the tune of the band.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations being held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinaga
Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations being held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinaga(ANI)
         

With the 74th Independence Day just around the corner, various parts of the country, including the iconic Red Fort in the national capital, witnessed the full dress rehearsal of the event on Thursday.

Although Covid-19 has been a dampener for most events and occasions this year, the spirits of the participating personnel in the full dress rehearsal events across the country soared high and in full enthusiasm for the event that is to take place on August 15.  

In Delhi, the rehearsal took place amid the downpour. Visuals from the Red Fort exhibited personnel in mask, observing social distancing while marching in line to the tune of the band.

In an Independence Day advisory issued last month, the government had pressed for the use of technology “in a best possible manner for the celebration befitting the occasion,” also directing to avoid large gatherings and congregation of people in large numbers.

 

“Performance of Police/Military bands may be recorded at places of historic importance associated with the Independence movement; and recorded versions thereof may be displayed through large screens/digital media, during public functions and on social media,” the release noted.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations in the national capital shall consist of the ceremony at the Red Fort which will include the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister.

 

The unfurling of the National Flag will take place as usual accompanied by the playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute. The prime minister’s speech shall be followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the release of tricoloured balloons towards the end.

tags
top news
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, says it will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, says it will make taxpayers feel fearless
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Indian Ambassador discusses eastern Ladakh, bilateral ties with senior CPC official
Indian Ambassador discusses eastern Ladakh, bilateral ties with senior CPC official
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In