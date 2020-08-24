Marriage hall employee injured in shooting in Lucknow

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 15:03 IST

An employee of a marriage hall was injured after being allegedly shot by some unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Lucknow’s Daliganj area on Monday morning, police said.

The injured man identified as Dhirendra Das, 50, was rushed to the trauma centre at King George Medical University (KGMU) where his condition was stated to be stable, they said.

“Dhirendra Das who managed booking for marriages and other events was shot at around 9:30 am. According to the people present there at the time of the incident, the attackers approached Das on the pretext of seeking booking for a function and then shot at him. The accused fled the spot and our teams are trying to identify and arrest them,” said additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Srivastav.

“We have deployed four teams which are checking CCTV footage and mobile surveillance besides seeking help of local intelligence unit to identify the attackers,” said the officer.

“We are also speaking to people who were present at the marriage hall when the incident took place to ascertain if Das had any personal rivalry with anyone,” he added.

In 2015, Das was shot at under similar circumstances and the involvement of other employees of the marriage hall had come to fore then.