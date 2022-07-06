Masks must in Chennai as Covid cases surge, violators to pay 500 as fine

Chennai

Following a surge in Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday made it mandatory for people in Chennai to wear face masks failing which a fine of ₹500 will be levied on the individual by the officials concerned.

“For the past two weeks, there has been a slight surge in Covid-19 cases in Chennai. We are requesting the public to wear masks in public places like theatres and malls. From tomorrow onwards, a fine of ₹500 will be levied on those who are not wearing masks in public places,” Chennai Corporation said in a press release.

Covid-19 infections in the state continued to surge as 2,662 people including four returnees from overseas tested positive in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 3,488,091 till date, the health department said on Tuesday.

Total deaths rose to 38,027 when a 77 year old woman who had tested positive for the virus and having comorbidities, breathed her last due to respiratory failure at a government hospital in the city, a medical bulletin said here.

The last fatality due to covid-19 in the state was recorded on June 15, after a gap of 90 days then.

The number of those who recuperated from the virus grew to 34,33,299 with 1,512 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 16,765 active infections.

Chennai topped the list with 1,060 new infections followed by Chengalpet 373, Coimbatore 137, Tiruvallur 132, Tiruchirappalli 112 while the remaining was spread across districts. Tirupathur recorded the least with three new cases in the last 24 hours.