At least two men and a woman were feared dead after a massive fire broke out at a rubber factory in Delhi’s Jhilmil area on Saturday, chief fire officer Atul Garg said.

A team of 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

The information about the blaze was received at 9.25 am, reported news agency PTI.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 12:06 IST