Mathura court to hear Krishna Janmbhoomi case today

AGRA: Mathura’s civil judge (senior division) will on Thursday take up the hearing of a plea filed in September 2020 seeking the removal of Shahi Eidgah Mosque adjoining Sri Krishna Janambhoomi.

The plea was earlier rejected on the grounds of admissibility in 2020 before Mathura’s district judge restored it on May 19. The district judge allowed the revision and restored the suit saying it was maintainable and petitioners had the right to file it.

Hari Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the petitioners, said the district judge’s order will help in bringing out the truth. “The district judge court was very correct in holding that provisions of the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act 1991 are not applicable in the case because the compromise entered in the year 1968 is being challenged by petitioners and took place after 1947.”

The Management Committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque is expected to challenge the district court’s order.

