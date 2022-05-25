Home / India News / Mathura court to hear plea related to Shri Krishna Janmabhoom case
india news

Mathura court to hear plea related to Shri Krishna Janmabhoom case

The Allahabad high court on May 12 directed the lower court concerned to decide within four months temporary injunction application as well as a plea for bunching together the trial in all pending cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. (ANI)
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. (ANI)
Published on May 25, 2022 10:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHemendra Chaturvedi

Agra: Mathura’s district judge will hear a petition on Wednesday seeking permission to file a suit in a representative capacity and to restrain Muslims from offering prayers at the Eidgah next to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

In his plea, Shailendra Singh, a lawyer from Lucknow, has sought to move the representative suit on behalf of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev as the next friend and devotee of Lord Krishna so that all cases related to the issue pending before the court could be heard together.

Singh has also sought a permanent injunction to restrain the managing committee and staff of Shahi Eidgah Mosque alongside Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi from accessing the 13.37 acres of land and handing its possession back.

Apart from Singh, other petitioners in the matter include lawyers from Delhi and Lucknow as well as six law students.

“We have filed the petition along with an application under Section 92 read with Section 91 and Section 151 of the Civil Procedure Code which provides that either advocate general of the state or two or more persons with common intention can file an application before district judge seeking permission to file suit in a representative capacity,” Singh said.

The Allahabad high court on May 12 directed the lower court concerned to decide within four months temporary injunction application as well as a plea for bunching together the trial in all pending cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out