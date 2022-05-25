Mathura court to hear plea related to Shri Krishna Janmabhoom case

Agra: Mathura’s district judge will hear a petition on Wednesday seeking permission to file a suit in a representative capacity and to restrain Muslims from offering prayers at the Eidgah next to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

In his plea, Shailendra Singh, a lawyer from Lucknow, has sought to move the representative suit on behalf of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev as the next friend and devotee of Lord Krishna so that all cases related to the issue pending before the court could be heard together.

Singh has also sought a permanent injunction to restrain the managing committee and staff of Shahi Eidgah Mosque alongside Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi from accessing the 13.37 acres of land and handing its possession back.

Apart from Singh, other petitioners in the matter include lawyers from Delhi and Lucknow as well as six law students.

“We have filed the petition along with an application under Section 92 read with Section 91 and Section 151 of the Civil Procedure Code which provides that either advocate general of the state or two or more persons with common intention can file an application before district judge seeking permission to file suit in a representative capacity,” Singh said.

The Allahabad high court on May 12 directed the lower court concerned to decide within four months temporary injunction application as well as a plea for bunching together the trial in all pending cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON