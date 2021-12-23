Field staffers at Mizoram's Dampa tiger reserve distressed over unpaid wages

NEW DELHI: Around 160 field staffers of Mizoram’s Dampa Tiger Reserve, who have not been paid their salaries since May, are considering going on strike if the payments are not made before Christmas.

“We have faced a lot of problems... My salary is ₹11,000 monthly...I have not got any money for so long... I have been completely dependent on my parents and family for food. Other field staff, who have larger families, are lending...which they have to repay when we get our salaries. Christmas is our most important festival but none of us will be able to celebrate,” said Lal Vohbika, a guard.

The staffers stay in the anti-poaching camp in the reserve’s core area for a week by turns. They patrol the core and buffer areas, conduct camera trapping and other conservation activities. “Our work involves a lot of risks. Hunting and poaching are common problems here. We have to spend a week in the anti-poaching camp which is difficult. At least we should be compensated on time. We did not go on strike till now mainly because of the hunting problem here,” said Vohbika.

Mizoram’s principal chief conservator of forests Pu Jitendra Kumar said they were hoping to pay the staff salaries soon.

National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) officials blamed the state government’s non-compliance with new regulations for the non-payment. “Earlier we used to transfer money and that would often get diverted by state departments for other purposes. Now under the new rules and the Public Financial Management System, payments will be made scheme-wise. So, the state government was supposed to open an account only for NTCA related payments. But the state government could not create that account. From our end, the money has been transferred. We are not sure why it has not reached the staff yet,” said an NTCA official, requesting anonymity.

Wildlife Conservation Trust president Anish Andheria called the field staff the lifeblood of the protection mechanism in tiger reserves. “To not pay them for seven months is inhuman. They earn ₹250 to ₹300 daily... Unfortunately, this problem is not limited to Dampa, it is happening in many other parks. Because they are temporary staff, the state government does not seem to recognise them. They are faceless entities despite their unparalleled contribution. Undoubtedly, for tiger reserves, they are the most important defence mechanism in the absence of an adequate number of permanent staff.”

The Status of Tigers, Copredators, and Prey in India report released last year noted reserves such as Dampa require resources and targeted management.

Forest guard Zakhuma Don camera trapped a tiger in Dampa in June this year after seven years while an elusive Blue Pitta was photographed in November.