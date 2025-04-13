Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mayawati's nephew Akash seeks re-entry into party, apologises

PTI |
Apr 13, 2025 07:40 PM IST

Mayawati's nephew Akash seeks re-entry into party, apologises

Lucknow, Expelled Bahujan Samaj Party leader Akash Anand on Sunday issued a public apology to party chief Mayawati and expressed his desire to return.

Mayawati's nephew Akash seeks re-entry into party, apologises
Mayawati's nephew Akash seeks re-entry into party, apologises

In a post on X, Anand, a nephew of Mayawati, said he considered her as his "one and only political guru and role model."

He said he would not to let his personal relationships, especially in-laws, interfere with his commitment to the party. "I take a solemn vow that I will not allow any family ties, particularly my in-laws, to become an obstacle in the interest of the Bahujan Samaj Party."

He also apologised for a recent post on X that reportedly led to his expulsion from the BSP.

"I seek forgiveness for a tweet I posted a few days ago, which led to my removal from the party by Behan ji. I assure that I will not take any political decision based on advice from relatives or external advisors," he said, and sought forgiveness.

Mayawati had on March 2 removed Akash from all party posts and appointed his father Anand Kumar national coordinator in his place. Disappointed, Mayawati said she would not name a successor in her lifetime.

"The party is supreme and relations can come later," Mayawati, who had sacked Akash last year only to later reinstate him and appoint him her political successor, said.

On March 3, she expelled Akash from the party.

Mayawati said that Akash's response to her action against him was "selfish and arrogant."

Akash had said, "Some people from the rival party are thinking that my political career is over... They should understand that the Bahujan movement is not a career, but a fight for self-respect and self-esteem of crores of Dalits, exploited, deprived and poor people."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mayawati's nephew Akash seeks re-entry into party, apologises
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On