MB Patil to lead K’taka Cong campaign committee

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday named MB Patil as the chairman of the campaign committee for the Karnataka unit of the national party in a possible move to assuage growing dissent and infighting within the outfit in the southern state.

AICC general secretary (organisation), KC Venugopal, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the appointment was approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and would come into ‘immediate effect’.

“I offer my sincere gratitude & heartfelt thanks to the @INCIndia President Smt SoniaGandhi, Sh @RahulGandhi ,Smt @priyankagandhi, Sh @rssurjewala, Sh@kharge ,Sh @kcvenugopalmp ,Sh @siddaramaiah,Sh @KPCCPresident ravaru for appointing me as the Chairman of the KPCC CampaignCommittee (sic),” Patil posted on Twitter.

The appointment comes at a time when the state Congress appears more divided with at least two factions , one led by Siddaramaiah and the other by state president, DK Shivakumar. Patil is among those leaders of the Congress who have long aimed for bigger roles within the party. He was also in the running for the state unit president two years ago.

The naming of the campaign committee chief almost a year-and-a-half before elections is also considered unusual unless the party is attempting to quell discontentment, if any.

Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have made no secret of their aspirations for the chief minister’s post, should the party come to power in the 2023 assembly elections. There are, however, several other smaller factions within the Congress who continue to align with either of the two leaders or are maintaining a neutral stance at least till the elections.

The infighting in the Congress has not allowed the party to take full advantage of the crisis within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government by Basavaraj Bommai in the state.