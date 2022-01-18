MBBS student’s photo morphed, police file FIR

A case was registered after morphed photos of a third-year MBBS student in Mangaluru were circulated on social media platforms, said police on Monday.

In her police complaint, the student has alleged that the photos were morphed with the intention of causing communal tensions, and to defame her and her family.

The complainant had reportedly participated in a college fest on November 27,last year. At the fest, she had taken several pictures with her friends and posted the same on her social media.

She told the police that the miscreants had singled out her in a photo and, posted it with a caption indicating that she was involved with a person from a different religion, with an intent to create communal tension.

The photo was posted under the name @jjt_bkp, but the account has been deleted now, said police. A case has been registered against unidentified people in the Women’s Police station, Mangaluru, under Sections 354(D) (stalking), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This incident comes on the heels of another controversy in the coastal region of the state, where a group of eight students from Udupi’s Government Pre-university College were barred from attending classes for wearing a hijab (headscarf) to class. The college has a designated uniform, however, the students said that they started wearing the hijab in the classroom from December only. Previously, students were using the hijab on campus, outside the classroom. A few students even claimed that their seniors were allowed to wear the hijab inside the classroom, but principal, Rudre Gowda, said that the decision to bar the students was taken to maintain uniformity.

This is the second college in Karnataka where such a protest was staged. Previously, a similar protest was held at a government college in Balagadi Chikkamagaluru.

