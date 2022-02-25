Measures being taken to bring back students stranded in Ukraine: Bommai

Chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that appropriate measures are being taken to bring home the Karnataka students stranded in Ukraine. The CM said that at least ten students of the state are stranded there.

Speaking to media persons in Vidhana Soudha he said that several Indian students got stranded in Ukraine as the fight broke out between Ukraine and Russia when the students were heading to the airport. About 100 students are stranded in two buses. More than 10 of them are Kannadigas, he said. “We are getting complete information about them. We are in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine,” he said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, his government is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, the chief secretary is in touch with the foreign secretary.

“The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has also issued suitable guidelines for the safety of Indian students. Action is being taken to bring them back safely once the flight services resume,” Bommai said.He said that he will also be speaking to Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar in this regard.

Last week, about 200 Indians returned home from Ukraine.

“A message has been sent to the Embassy, and the Embassy is guiding the students on where to reach and the security situation,” he added.

Stating that students were coming back to India in batches as per their convenience, the chief minister said, this was probably the last batch and they had almost reached the airport, when the situation changed.

India on Thursday was firming up contingency plans, including activating alternate air routes to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine as the spectre of a massive Russian offensive loomed over the eastern European country after president Vladimir Putin announced a military operation.

The ministry of external affairs held a series of high-level meetings to put into operation certain contingency plans in view of the rapidly changing situation in Ukraine.

Official sources have said given that the Ukrainian airspace was closed for civilian aircraft, alternate evacuation routes are being activated to bring back the Indians, especially the students.

With Agency inputs