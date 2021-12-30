Media and judiciary must sail together: CJI

New Delhi: Delving upon the dangers of mixing information with ideological stance, chief justice of India NV Ramana on Wednesday called on the media to protect the judiciary from motivated attacks.

Speaking during the virtual presentation ceremony of the Redink Awards by the Mumbai Press Club, the chief justice said the media and judiciary need to sail together. “The recent trend to sermonise about judgments, and villainise judges, needs to be checked. The media must have belief and trust in the judiciary. As a key stakeholder in democracy, media has the duty to defend and protect the judiciary from motivated attacks by evil forces. We are together in ‘Mission Democracy’ and in promoting national interest. We have to sail together,” he said.

He also acknowledged the challenges faced by journalists. “Speaking truth to power and holding up a mirror to society is an immense responsibility that is extremely difficult to fulfil,” Ramana said.

The freedom of the press is a sacrosanct constitutional right, he said, pointing out how the Supreme Court of India has upheld this freedom through the years.

Having started his professional career as a journalist, justice Ramana noted two trends in contemporary reporting of news. “Nowadays, everything is subject to reporting. Every moment is available to the scrutiny of millions as things get reported 24x7….In the race for ratings, the important journalistic tenet of verification before publishing is not being followed. This leads to incorrect reporting,” he said.

Once published, he added, social media amplifies the incorrect news and it is difficult to take it back. He advised media professionals to follow the “principles of natural justice” before making any adverse comments against someone.

Another trend, justice Ramana pointed out was “the seeping of ideological stances and biases into the news story.” In his view, “News mixed with views is a dangerous cocktail. Connected to this is the problem of partial reporting, of cherry-picking facts to give it a particular colour… Allowing yourself to be co-opted by an ideology or the State is a recipe for disaster.”

Veteran journalist Prem Shankar Jha was awarded the lifetime achievement award, while RedInk journalist of 2020 was given posthumously to Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui who died while covering the Afghanistan takeover by the Taliban in July.

CJI Ramana compared journalists to judges and said, “Journalists are like judges in one sense. Regardless of the ideology you profess and the beliefs you hold dear, you must do your duty without being influenced by them.”

He said, “Nothing can be more lethal to democracy than the deadly combination of confrontational polity and competitive journalism. Tragically, they feed on each other. History is witness to this hard truth.”