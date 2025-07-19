Kohima, A media workshop on child rights protection here on Saturday called for media to avoid sensationalism but to adopt child-sensitive practices such as using pseudonyms, blurring visuals, and ensuring stories are informative yet protective. Media urged to avoid sensationalism, uphold ethics in reporting child abuse cases

Held on the topic 'Understanding Child Rights and Child Protection: Role of the Media', the event was jointly organised by the Kohima Press Club and the Nagaland State Commission for Protection of Child Rights , as part of the Club's 25th-anniversary celebrations.

District and Sessions Judge of Phek and former Registrar of Supreme Court, Mezivolu T Therieh, urged journalists to uphold ethical and legal standards when reporting on cases involving children.

Stressing the importance of protecting the identity of minors, she cited Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, along with provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, IPC Section 228A, and the Cable Television Network Regulation Act.

"Whether a child is a victim, accused, or witness, the media must refrain from disclosing identifying details such as names, addresses, or photographs," she said.

Drawing attention to the Arushi-Hemraj double murder case, she warned against media sensationalism that can jeopardise investigations and traumatise children. Therieh emphasised adherence to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and UNICEF guidelines, asserting that even with a child's consent, information disclosure remains legally invalid.

She called on the media to avoid sensationalism, consult legal experts when handling sensitive cases, and promote child-centric narratives that educate and protect.

Delivering the keynote address, NCPCR Chairperson Alun Hangsing highlighted the critical convergence of sectors in upholding child rights.

"Despite growing awareness, crimes against children are rising. It is our collective responsibility to ensure a nurturing and protective environment for their growth," he said.

Hangsing emphasised the media's influential role as a watchdog and urged journalists to report responsibly without compromising a child's identity or dignity. "Knowing where to draw the line is crucial, especially in abuse cases," he added.

Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations , Dzuvinuo Theünuo, echoed the need for shared accountability. "Child rights protection cannot be shouldered by any single agency. It starts with the media, which has enormous influence in shaping public perception," she said.

Sabou Yashü, Director of the Department of Information Technology & Communication, pointed to relevant provisions in the Information Technology Act, 2000, which safeguard children in digital spaces. These include: Section 66E: Penalises violation of privacy, Sections 67 & 67B: Prohibit publication of obscene and child pornographic material, Section 69A: Allows the government to block harmful online content and Section 79: Holds intermediaries accountable for failing to act on illegal content.

"The Juvenile Justice Act strictly prohibits disclosing the identity of children involved in legal proceedings," Yashu added.

KPC president Alice Yhoshü said while the media must uphold journalistic freedom that must be preserved and promoted, it should also maintain ethical and professional responsibility when it comes to reporting children-related issues and safeguard their best interests.

"We must prioritise child protection, even if it means to compromise the local perception of competition for headlines, winning the audience or increasing the number of readership, viewership or followers, as one may call it, in this day and age of social media," she added.

