Medical student jumps from 6th floor of AIIMS Rishikesh, dies

Haridwar: A medical student died under suspicious circumstances on Saturday after he jumped off from the sixth floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh.

The deceased identified as Rajat Mund, 19, a resident of Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan was studying for his MBBS second year and was spotted by some people jumping from the 6th floor of the administrative building.

The hospital staff took the seriously injured student to the AIIMS trauma centre but he died before reaching the facility.

The police cordoned off the accident site after collecting forensic samples and related evidence.

The deceased student’s classmates, teachers, hospital staff and those who spotted him on the 6th floor are being questioned by the police.

A police officer pointed out that the deceased student was suffering from stress and it may be the reason for his suicide but the exact cause will be known after a detailed probe.

AIIMS’s public relations department was unavailable for comment but later in the evening, a press statement is expected to be released by the institute.

AIIMS, Rishikesh had turned operational way back in 2014 and runs MBBS and nursing courses for medical students.

