Meeting of Oppn CMs, proposed by Mamata Banerjee, to take place after March 10: Nawab Malik

The meeting of opposition chief ministers, proposed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, will take place after March 10, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday, two days after Banerjee, in a telephone call with her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, put forward the idea.

“The 3 parties from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, in the coming days, will form a strategy over how to stop the misuse of central agencies by the BJP. KCR will meet Uddhav Thackeray, Stalin has said that he'll meet Mamata. Non-BJP CMs will meet after March 10,” Malik said, according to news agency ANI.

Malik's remarks came on a day when Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre, met him 20 days ago, seeking his help to topple the Maharashtra government. The western state's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises of the Sena, Malik's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, while the BJP is the principal opposition party.

MVA leaders have frequently accused the BJP of trying to bring down the Maharashtra government, a charge which the latter denies.

March 10 is the date on which the counting of votes for five states, where assembly elections are underway, will take place. Of these, the BJP is in power in four--Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur--while the lone non-BJP state is Punjab, which has a Congress government.

Mamata Banerjee, a vociferous critic of the BJP who has had several run-ins with the Union government, called up Stalin in the wake of the Tamil Nadu CM condemning West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's decision to prorogue the session of the state legislative assembly.

Banerjee and Dhankhar, too, have not seen eye to eye on several occasions, including the recent curtailing of the assembly session.

In recent days, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party over various issues.

