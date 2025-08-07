Shillong, To improve ease of doing business, the Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday approved amendments to the building bylaws 2025, enabling a simplified online building permission system to be operational from August 11. Meghalaya Cabinet approves reforms in building by-laws, MCS exams, DCA

The Cabinet also cleared key reforms in the Meghalaya Civil Services examination pattern and delegation of financial powers to the District Council Affairs department.

"Under the new bylaws, all applications for building permits must be submitted online," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who chaired the meeting, said.

He said, "For low-risk buildings — residential, commercial, and industrial — with a built-up area of 2,500 to 3,000 sq ft, a G 1 structure, and a maximum height of 7 metres, no technical approval from the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority will be required."

Applicants can use empanelled architects or engineers and submit self-attested designs online. Construction can commence immediately after submission.

For larger buildings up to 7,500 sq ft , empanelled third-party verification agencies and licensed architects and engineering firms registered with the government will assist in submitting verified designs for faster approvals, he said.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the removal of optional subjects from the Meghalaya Civil Services competitive examination.

Previously, candidates chose from 23 optional subjects, which led to an uneven playing field and administrative challenges.

To ensure fairness and relevance, a new mandatory subject on Meghalaya, covering its history, culture and economy, will be introduced.

The change aims to better prepare future civil servants while aligning with emerging national standards, he added.

The Cabinet also amended the Delegation of Financial Power Rules, 2006, by delegating financial powers to the joint secretary of the DCA department.

Since the DCA has no head of the department , the joint secretary will now function with HoD-level financial authority.

The DCA will also act as the single nodal department for disbursing revenue shares to district councils, previously a fragmented process involving the transport, mining, and forest departments.

Officials said the reforms will streamline the process, improve transparency, and ensure the timely flow of funds to autonomous district councils.

