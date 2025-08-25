Shillong, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday announced that the state government will take over the responsibility of paying salaries of the state's three autonomous district councils from November to address their persistent financial crisis. Meghalaya govt to pay salaries of tribal councils’ employees from Nov: CM

Sangma said the decision followed detailed discussions with the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council earlier in the day.

"The annual salary requirement of the Garo Hills council alone is over ₹70 crore, while its revenue is less than ₹30 crore. Similar financial constraints are faced by the Jaintia Hills and, to some extent, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council," Sangma said in a statement.

He said the ADCs are vital institutions as custodians of tribal culture, traditions and land-holding systems, and must be supported to ensure their smooth functioning.

The councils, created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, have legislative, administrative and judicial powers over subjects such as land use, forest management, village administration, traditional institutions and preservation of tribal customs.

Calling it a "historic step", Sangma said once the state takes over the salary burden, the councils will be free to focus on their developmental and cultural responsibilities.

A committee will be constituted to work out the modalities with all three councils within 45 days so that the transition takes place smoothly.

The chief minister said there would be no interference in the day-to-day functioning or jurisdiction of the councils.

"Our intention is only to bring financial stability and ensure salaries are disbursed on time so that the councils continue to function as mandated by the Constitution," he said.

Sangma said he had also apprised Governor C H Vijayashankar of the decision and sought his guidance.

"As per his directions, the matter will be placed before the Cabinet tomorrow for final approval," the CM added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.