Meghalaya HC grants permission for pilgrimage to Mawjymbuin cave but with conditions

Shillong, The High Court of Meghalaya has granted permission for the conduct of a pilgrimage to the sacred Mawjymbuin Cave in Mawsynram area of East Khasi Hills district but set conditions to ensure peace, order, and respect for local sentiments.

A single bench of Justice H S Thangkhiew on Friday passed the order following a petition requesting facilitation of the pilgrimage to the cave which the petitioners considered as sacred.

All parties involved had agreed on certain safeguards to enable a harmonious and respectful yatra or pilgrimage.

As per the court's directive, pilgrims will not be allowed to perform any puja or religious rituals at the cave, nor bring items intended for such practices.

Only a symbolic sprinkling of water on the sacred stone inside the cave will be permitted, with the court explicitly prohibiting any excessive pouring of water.

The district authorities have been directed to supervise the yatra to ensure it is conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner. Additionally, the organiser has been instructed to engage private security personnel or volunteers to assist as traffic wardens and help manage the flow of people.

The court emphasised that the pilgrimage must be carried out with solemnity and respect for local norms, without causing disruption to traffic or littering the premises.

"Though objections have been raised by the village authorities regarding the pouring of water on the stone, to balance equities and in the interest of justice, only symbolic sprinkling will be allowed," the order stated.

The Dorbar Shnong of Mawsynram Village has submitted an undertaking supporting the conduct of the yatra under the prescribed conditions.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 31 by which time the parties are to decide and communicate the exact date of the yatra to the district authorities.

