Thu, Aug 14, 2025
Meghalaya HC pulls up govt over delay in expansion of Shillong airport

PTI |
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 10:53 am IST

Shillong, The Meghalaya High Court pulled up the Centre and the state government over the delay in executing the expansion of the Shillong airport, despite repeated judicial directions to expedite the process.

A division bench of Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh on Wednesday observed that while both the Centre and the state government were aware of the critical importance of extending the runway to accommodate larger aircraft, their actions reflected an "absolutely usual government pace" rather than the urgency the project demands.

The court noted that 72.17 crore has already been given to the District Rural Development Agency to acquire 11.75 acres of land from private owners. However, no sale or transfer agreements have been executed so far. Instead, officials are still engaged in preliminary demarcation exercises.

Deputy Solicitor General Nitesh Mozika informed the court that the Airports Authority of India could only finalise a contract for construction after securing three prerequisites clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation , environmental clearance, and completion of land acquisition.

He said that while environmental clearance is expected by October 31, DGCA approval remains pending.

"In those circumstances, we can only direct that the steps which have been taken in an absolutely usual government pace be accelerated. It is high time that this project, which has been contemplated for the welfare of this State, is completed as soon as possible," the HC said.

The court stressed that both central and state authorities must act in coordination to remove bottlenecks and ensure that the airport expansion, vital for improved connectivity and economic growth, is not delayed any further.

It directed the Centre and the state to file action-taken reports before the next hearing, scheduled on December 8.

The Shillong airport, located at Umroi, currently operates only smaller aircraft due to runway limitations, forcing most travellers to depend on the Guwahati airport, around 100 km away.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

