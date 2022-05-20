Meghalaya inquiry commission submits report in encounter killing of rebel leader

SHILLONG: The one-man commission of inquiry into the alleged gunning down of the former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader Cherish Starfield Thangkhiew in August last year submitted its report to the Meghalaya government on Friday.

The report was handed over to chief minister Conrad K Sangma by the chairperson of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) justice T Vaiphei, who was chosen to head the commission.

Addressing journalists, justice Vaiphei refused to divulge particulars of the findings of the Commission except saying that “that is top confidential”. It took six months’ time to complete the report after holding 20 hearings, he said.

Earlier, three-month extension was given to the Commission after the deadline to submit the report expired. At least 12 witnesses were examined by the commission.

“I have examined five witnesses including the medical officer who conducted the post mortem examination and four police officers. From the family of the victim, I examined five witnesses then another two as commission witnesses who are the Investigation Officer (IO) of the Khliehriat IED explosion case and other is the IO of Mawlai case where the incident took place on (August 13),” Justice Vaiphei elaborated.

Saying that the ball is now in the court of the government, the chairperson of the MHRC said that he has done his best and is satisfied with the report submitted to the government.

“As far as I am concerned, I have done my level best to finish it and to the best of my abilities no stone was left unturned to make the best possible report. Now the ball is in the court of the government,” he underscored.

The commission of inquiry initiated by the state government last year was necessitated after a large-scale breakdown in law and order occurred following the encounter of Thangkhiew at his residence in Mawlai during the wee hours of August 13, 2021.

The deceased’s kin and kindred along with civil society had alleged that it was a fake encounter and demanded an impartial inquiry and the suspension of the police officials involved in the ‘alleged’ encounter.

The police had claimed that Thangkhiew was killed in retaliatory firing as the former militant had tried to attack the police with a knife. However, questions were also raised about the timing of the encounter.

The then Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) R Chandranathan had irrefutably said in a post event press conference that there was “incontrovertible evidence” that led the police to raid the house of surrendered militant leader Thangkhiew.

Chandranathan had mentioned that the former general secretary of the banned outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) was involved in an IED bomb blast at Laitumkhrah market in Shillong and was also wanted in the IED blast at Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills.

The raid, however, evolved into an encounter in the early hours of August 13, 2021, when a combined team of East Jaintia and East Khasi Hills Police raided Thangkhiew’s residence at Mawlai Kynton Massar in Shillong.

Thangkhiew, the self-styled general secretary of the proscribed rebel outfit HNLC, had surrendered before Meghalaya Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong at Shillong in October 2018. He was known as one of the most feared militant leaders of the state and was one of the founding members of the HNLC during whose tenure, the outfit went on a law-breaking spree with absolute impunity.