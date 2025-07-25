Shillong, With growing concerns over possible influx of illegal settlers evicted from Assam, an MP from Meghalaya on Friday urged the Union home ministry to implement the Inner Line Permit system in the state, a long-pending demand that has been consistently voiced by the people over the years. Meghalaya MP seeks ILP implementation amidst fears of influx from Assam

During a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Voice of the People Party MP Ricky Syngkon expressed deep concern over the demographic pressures facing the state, citing increasing incidents of unauthorised settlements and encroachments, particularly in sensitive border and fringe areas, including along the international boundary with Bangladesh and those along the interstate boundary with Assam.

"The unchecked influx of migrants poses a grave threat to the cultural identity, land rights, and socio-economic security of the tribal population of Meghalaya," Syngkon stated, while calling for urgent intervention from the Centre.

The MP pointed out that neighbouring states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland are already under the ILP regime, which serves as a protective mechanism to regulate the entry of non-locals and safeguard the rights of indigenous communities.

The appeal gains urgency in light of Assam's ongoing eviction drives targeting illegal settlers and undocumented immigrants, which, the MP fears, could lead to spillover migration into Meghalaya's vulnerable regions.

"The implementation of ILP would fulfil a long-standing aspiration of the people and reinforce their trust in constitutional safeguards provided under the Sixth Schedule," the MP said.

The demand for ILP is not new. The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution in December 2019 urging the Centre to extend the ILP system to the state.

Despite multiple follow-ups, the matter remains pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The MP also raised the issue of constitutional recognition of the Khasi language, describing it as a vital marker of Meghalaya's cultural and historical identity, and urged the Centre to act on the 2018 Assembly resolution seeking its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule.

Additionally, the MP requested that directives be issued to ensure preferential employment opportunities for local tribal youth, particularly in Group 'C' and support staff positions, within central establishments in the state, in alignment with the constitutional provisions under the Fifth and Sixth Schedules.

The MP further called for the revival of currently non-operational air routes such as Shillong-Dimapur, Shillong-Agartala, and Shillong-Silchar to improve regional mobility, reduce travel hardship, and integrate Meghalaya more closely with the Northeast and the rest of the country.

Syngkon also urged the Ministry of Tourism to upgrade the Shillong Centre of the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management into a full-fledged institute, citing its potential to emerge as a hub for tourism studies, skill development, and entrepreneurship in the region.

As of now, the Centre has not taken a final decision on any of the demands.

