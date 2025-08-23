Shillong, Meghalaya is progressing from being an 'aspirer state' towards becoming a 'fast-mover state', making significant strides in agriculture, health, infrastructure and education sectors through centrally sponsored schemes, a senior official said. Meghalaya progressing from being 'aspirer' to becoming 'fast-mover' state: Official

Meghalaya Information and Public Relations Department Commissioner Vijay Kumar Mantri said that the state's 74 per cent coverage under PM-Kisan, over five lakh beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat and PM-JAY, expansion of PM Poshan to more than 7,700 schools, and a remarkable turnaround under Jal Jeevan Mission from zero household coverage seven years ago to substantial progress today is testament to the growth.

"Synergy between the state and the Centre is vital. We have set 2032, when Meghalaya turns 60, as the milestone year to strengthen connectivity, water, power, internet, housing, health, nutrition and education," he said at 'Vartalap', a workshop organised by the Press Information Bureau here on Friday.

Governor C H Vijayashankar, who was also present on the occasion, emphasised that the success of schemes depend on effective implementation and awareness among citizens.

"The Union government has placed particular emphasis on the Northeast, and Meghalaya is receiving due attention in agriculture, horticulture and infrastructure sectors. Media has a vital role in ensuring that people know about these benefits," he said.

Information and Public Relations Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh described 'Vartalap' as an important dialogue platform.

"Misrepresentation of facts creates confusion, and that is why authentic information is so important. Meghalaya has shown strong performance in health and agriculture, but challenges remain, and the media must bridge the gaps. AI is powerful but dangerous if misused," she said.

Additional Director General, PIB-NEZ, Kripa Shankar Yadav, said the workshop held discussions on centrally sponsored schemes, artificial intelligence, and media law and ethics to benefit journalists and students.

NEHU Registrar S K Dixit noted that media freedom comes with responsibility and stressed the need to revisit Indian media laws in the context of emerging technologies.

