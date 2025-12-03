Shillong, An influential youth organisation in Meghalaya has sought a fresh review of teachers declared "tainted" in the 2008-09 lower primary recruitment case after the Meghalaya High Court quashed proceedings against the key accused, including a former minister in the MDA government, in the alleged 'white ink scam'. Meghalaya youth organisation seeks justice for teachers hit by 2008-09 recruitment row

The LP teacher recruitment exercise had triggered statewide controversy after allegations surfaced that score sheets were tampered with using white ink to alter marks and favour certain candidates.

A CBI inquiry, followed by state-level investigations, identified a group of candidates as "tainted", leading to cancellations of appointments, terminations and stalled careers for many.

The scandal also led to FIRs and court cases naming senior education department officials and a former education minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh, as accused.

Over the years, multiple reviews were conducted, and a segment of candidates classified as "untainted" were reinstated.

In 2021, the government reinstated around 187 candidates after a verification exercise.

However, those labelled "tainted" continued to face disqualification and stigma, even as the legal process dragged on for more than a decade.

The case took a decisive turn on September 4, 2025, when the Meghalaya High Court quashed all criminal proceedings.

The court held that the prosecution had failed to produce reliable evidence of manipulation, and found no proof of white-ink usage or tampering in the scoresheets.

It observed that signatures and tabulation records were consistent, casting doubt on the allegation that marks were altered.

This ruling effectively collapsed the foundation of the alleged scam.

In its memorandum to the government, Hynniewtrep Youth Council president Roy Kupar Synrem said the HC's findings demanded an immediate policy response.

"The court has clearly stated that there is no evidence of manipulation, no proof of white-ink usage and no signs of tampering in the scoresheets. If the very foundation of the allegations has collapsed, why must the affected teachers continue to suffer?" he said.

Synrem said the government's "continued silence" on whether the "tainted" tag still holds had left many candidates in uncertainty.

"Hundreds lost their livelihood and dignity because of this tag. The state cannot remain silent when the court itself has found no prima facie case," he added.

He noted that while some were reinstated earlier, "many more continue to live in uncertainty, unemployment and social stigma", and that the absence of a clear government position has pushed deserving individuals into "legal and administrative limbo".

The council urged the government to "take cognisance of the HC judgment and initiate a complete re-examination" of all cases linked to the 2008-09 recruitment.

It also called for a time-bound 'review and reinstatement committee' under the Directorate of School Education and Literacy to process cases transparently.

"The court's findings warrant a full reassessment of the so-called 'tainted' classification and the restoration of dignity and employment to those wrongfully punished," Synrem said.

