Mehbooba Mufti alleges bid to ‘let off’ terror accused ex J-K police officer

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asked why the Jammu and Kashmir administration had decided not to hold an enquiry in the case of former police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested in January last year for involvement in terror activities and espionage before his dismissal in May this year. She alleged the decision betrayed the administration’s double standards. However, a Bharatiya Janata party leader and a J&K government official said her concerns were misplaced.

Mufti was referring to a May 20 order by J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha dismissing suspended police officer Davinder Singh which also said there was no need to hold an inquiry in his case before the dismissal as it was not “expedient” in the interest of national security. The order cited clause 2, Article 311 of the Constitution, which allows the government to withdraw presidential pleasure without holding an inquiry and is contestable only in a high court.

Mufti questioned the decision and accused the government of dealing with Kashmiri youths differently.

“Innocent Kashmiris arrested under anti terror laws rot in jails for years. For them the trial becomes the punishment. But GOI (Government of India) doesn’t want an enquiry against a cop caught red handed with militants. Is it because he colluded with the system to orchestrate certain dodgy incidents?,” Mehbooba Mufti asked in a tweet.

In another tweet, she said, “Kashmiris are considered guilty until proven innocent. Whether for government job[s] or even a passport they are subjected to the worst kind of scrutiny. But when a policeman is known to have facilitated militants, he is let off the hook. The double standards & dirty games is (sic) obvious,”.

Davinder Singh was intercepted and arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act by security forces on the way to Jammu along with two Hizbul Mujahideen commanders, Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmed Rather, according to the security establishment. A third man arrested with them was Irfan Shafi Mir, a lawyer. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had earlier stripped him of the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry.

His case was investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) who last year filed a detailed chargesheet against Singh and others in a Jammu court explaining how the officer was in constant touch with his handlers in the Pakistan high commission, who had asked him to infiltrate the ministry of external affairs for espionage. The NIA chargesheet filed in July ran into 3,064-pages and accused the officer of “waging war against India” and detailed his support to banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

Responding to Mufti’s allegation, a senior government officer said on condition of anonymity that NIA had investigated Singh and there was nothing hidden about his role. “All those involved in this case have been arrested,” he said.

“The case against Davinder Singh and the terrorists arrested with him has already been thoroughly investigated. So, nothing has been concealed in this case by various security agencies,” he elaborated.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur too dismissed Mufti’s claim and said anyone involved or affiliated with terror activities has faced action. “The case of Davinder Singh is already being investigated by the NIA so everything about the case will come out.” He added that the BJP had a clear policy to not spare anyone involved in terrorism.