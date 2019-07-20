Today in New Delhi, India
Mehbooba Mufti dissolves key decision-making committee of party

The former J&K CM dissolved the PDP’s PAC following a spate of resignations.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
mufti PDP,satya pal malik,srinagar politics
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti dissolved PDP’s political action committee. (PTI)

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti dissolved the top decision-making Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on Saturday, three days after a former minister resigned from the party, the fifth to do so since June 2018.

Since the BJP withdrew support to the coalition government led by Mehbooba on June 19 last year, the PDP has suffered several jolts with many top leaders and legislators leaving the party and most of them joining other political parties.

A senior PDP leader said on condition of anonymity that the PAC dissolution decision was a timely one after the spate of resignations from the party and rumours of a few more. “In the new PAC, fresh faces could be included.”

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 22:52 IST

