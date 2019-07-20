Mehbooba Mufti dissolves key decision-making committee of party

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti dissolved the top decision-making Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on Saturday, three days after a former minister resigned from the party, the fifth to do so since June 2018.

Since the BJP withdrew support to the coalition government led by Mehbooba on June 19 last year, the PDP has suffered several jolts with many top leaders and legislators leaving the party and most of them joining other political parties.

A senior PDP leader said on condition of anonymity that the PAC dissolution decision was a timely one after the spate of resignations from the party and rumours of a few more. “In the new PAC, fresh faces could be included.”

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 22:52 IST