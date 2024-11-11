Mehbooba Mufti seeks review of dismissals of govt employees ‘on flimsy grounds’

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti has written to chief minister Omar Abdullah seeking a review of the dismissals “on flimsy grounds” of government employees for allegedly promoting separatism without a thorough probe over the previous five years of the president’s rule in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti. (ANI)

Around 60 employees have been sacked under Constitution Article 311(2) (c) since J&K was stripped of its semi-autonomous status with the revocation of the Constitution’s Article 370 in 2019. Article 311(2) (c) gives the government the power to sack employees without an inquiry if “the President or the governor is satisfied that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold such inquiry”.

In a post on X, Mufti said she has written a letter to Abdullah over the dismissals. She referred to the plight of the families of those dismissed arbitrarily and hoped Abdullah would take a humanitarian view to alleviate their sufferings.

Mufti wrote a pattern of abrupt dismissals without due process after 2019 left many families devastated and, in some cases, destitute. She cited the example of revenue official Nazir Ahmad Wani’s dismissal and arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. She added he was acquitted of all charges after years of incarceration but passed away on October 27. Mufti said his ordeal led to serious health complications.

Mufti said Wani’s wife and children not only suffer the emotional loss but also significant bureaucratic delays in securing his pension and entitlements. She proposed the establishment of a review committee that can systematically reassess such cases. “This committee could work towards the following: 1) Reevaluation of Dismissals: Conduct fair and thorough reviews of each case, allowing affected individuals or their families to present their side. 2) Immediate Humanitarian Assistance: Prioritise support for families in dire need, like Mr Wani’s, ensuring swift financial relief and processing of entitlements. 3) Policy Reform Recommendations: Develop clear guidelines to prevent similar injustices in the future, mandating full inquiry and legal oversight before any dismissal action,” she wrote in her letter to Abdullah, a copy of which HT has seen.

The lieutenant governor (LG)-led J&K administration formed a special task force in April 2021, to identify and scrutinise the cases of employees allegedly involving “threat to the country’s security or anti-national activities”.

Sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, the chief manager of the J&K Bank, and the public relations officer of Kashmir University have been among those dismissed for “links with the terror ecosystem”, “anti-national activities”.

In 2023, LG Manoj Sinha defended the dismissals saying the administration was not ready to give money to people helping terrorism. “The process will continue until the time action is taken against these types of people who have helped promote terrorism,” Sinha said.

The National Conference (NC), which formed the first government in J&K last month since the region was stripped of its semi-autonomous status and downgraded to a Union territory, pledged to end “unjust terminations”. Ahead of the polls, it promised to address and rectify cases of “unjust job terminations,” ensuring fair treatment and job security for all employees.