Mehul Choksi’s Mercedes, Dubai properties seized by Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 24.77 crore of Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused Mehul Choksi, including three commercial properties in Dubai, one Mercedes Benz car and a fixed deposit account, the agency said on Thursday.

Immovable properties, valuables, vehicle, bank account having total value of Rs 24.77 crore of absconder Choksi have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in PNB fraud case, it said.

The federal agency mandated to investigate money laundering had started the probe against Choksi and others on February 15, 2018 on the basis of FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it said.

Choksi and others have been accused of cheating the state-run bank in connivance with certain bank officials by fraudulently getting the letter of undertaking/foreign letters of credit issued causing wrongful loss to the bank, it said.

Out of total proceeds of crime worth Rs 6,098 crore, the Enforcement Directorate has attached and, seized properties worth Rs 2,534.70 crore.

Choksi is in Antigua and Barbuda and extradition request has been sent.

“A Red Corner Notice has also been issued against Mehul Choksi on the request of ED,” the agency said adding that a prosecution complaint has also been filed.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 18:00 IST