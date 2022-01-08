Mekedatu padayatra plan:Congress hopeful of mobilising support in Old-Mysuru region

The Congress in Karnataka continued its preparations for the 10-day 100-km padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, scheduled to start on January 9, despite warnings of stern action against the party for violating covid-19 restrictions.

Though the party has made it clear that the padayatra is in the “interest of the state”, analysts and others say this also provides an opportunity for the Congress to mobilise support in the Old-Mysuru region ahead of the 2023 assembly polls and other local elections, scheduled for later this year.

Despite the party getting routed in other states, Karnataka offers hope to the Congress and has been key to its national revival on more than one occasion and allows the Sonia Gandhi-led party to win one back against the BJP in 2023.

“I have written to the chief ministers and all other MLA requesting them to join. We are not doing something against the state and they should bless this,” DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), said on Friday.

Shivakumar and the Congress are trying to get the support for the padayatra from all sections of society including influential seers from various communities, priests and others and add pressure to initiate work in the contentious Mekedatu project which has been opposed by Tamil Nadu.

The Congress is hopeful of reviving its fortunes much like what it did in 2012 when Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and RV Deshpande (then KPCC president) led the party to a 320-km padayatra to Ballari district in the height of the illegal mining scam that involved then BJP minister, Gali Janardhana Reddy.

The Congress stormed into power the following year as a divided BJP with BS Yediyurappa’s exit managed to win just 40 seats in 2013 as against 110 in 2008.

However, the Congress has been a divided house as the power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar is no secret while other factions too continue to watch the developments closely, leaving them at a disadvantage to capitalise on the discord within the Basvaraj Bommai-led BJP and the ruling party’s problems.

The Congress has also grown wary of the growing closeness between the JD(S) and the BJP in the Old-Mysuru region or the Vokkaliga belt, where both parties consider the former as the common enemy.

The JD(S) is the only party that has had alliances with both the BJP and the Congress and it is imperative to win a large chunk of seats in southern districts if either of the two national parties want to return to power with a full majority. The BJP has hedged its bets with the JD(S) while the Congress is keeping its distance from the former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his former chief minister son, HD Kumaraswamy-led regional outfit.

The Congress and JD(S) suffered humiliating defeats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the grassroots level workers were unable to overcome their rivalries just because there was an alliance between their senior leadership.

“It is not just a padayatra but a vote yatra. It is being done with the sole intention to get votes in the upcoming elections and is fooling the people in the name of the Padayatra,” Kumaraswamy said on Friday.

The Mekedatu issue has evoked emotions on both sides of the border as it is an extension of the century-old Cauvery river water dispute that has defined generations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, two of India’s most industrious and progressive states.

The long-winding legal battles have been used as a political currency in the past as well as an active tool to deflect attention away from other issues both sides of the border and irrespective of the party in power.

The Cauvery river basin originates in Karnataka and flows through Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before it enters the Bay of Bengal. Of the total catchment area of 81,155 square kilometers, 34,273 kilometers is in Karnataka, 44,016 square kms in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and about 2,866 sq kms in Kerala.

Karnataka has maintained that the Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project is to generate 400 MW of power and additionally utilise 4.75 tmcft of water for drinking and domestic needs in the state and particularly Bengaluru.

“This is not about the wellness of the state. They had no other work politically so they are undertaking this. Why didn’t they pay attention to this when they were in power? Mekedatu is not a new issue,” Munirathna, Karnataka’s minister for horticulture said on Friday.

He said that this Padayatara was a drama and a political campaign.