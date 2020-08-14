Members of pro-RSS group claim attack by locals; 12 arrested, released on bail

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 09:09 IST

The police in Tripura arrested 12 people for attacking the members of a pro-RSS group ‘Sadbhabana Manch’ which had organised a meeting violating Covid-19 lockdown norms at Kanchanpur in North District of Tripura, nearly 180 kilometres from Agartala.

They were later released on bail.

Officer in-charge of Kanchanpur police station Paritosh Das said that the members of Sadbhabana Manch organised a meeting at Dasda-Kanchanpur on Tuesday evening when some people, reportedly the members of Nagarik Suraksha Mancha, a pro-Bengali organisation, engaged with an altercation with the former and attacked them.

As a result, nine of the Sadbhabana Manch members got injuries and they lodged a complaint at Kanchanpur police station. Based on the complaint, police arrested 12 people. They were later released on bail on Wednesday.

However, according to Nagarik Suraksha Mancha general secretary Diptendu Nath, none of their members attacked the other group’s members. “The Manch members violated the lockdown norms by trying to hold meeting. Our members objected to it and later they had an altercation with them. But they didn’t attack anyone,” said Nath.

A member of the Manch said that their aim is to maintain peace and harmony among all the communities in the state. “But our members were attacked and also injured.”