New Delhi, A sculptural plaque depicting in bas-relief legendary cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin the first human to travel to outer space and two other space pioneers from Russia was unveiled at the Russian House here on Saturday to mark the International Day of Human Space Flight. Memorial plaque honouring Yuri Gagarin, other space pioneers from Russia unveiled in Delhi

The plaque was unveiled in the presence of Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov and cosmonaut Denis Matveev, who flew in from Russia to attend the event.

'The Challenge', a griping Russian space drama released in 2023, was also screened at the venue later.

The organisers claimed this is the "first" such project to be shot in outer space.

On April 12, 1961, Gagarin under the then Soviet Union had become the first human to travel to outer space. This day is celebrated in Russia as Cosmonautics Day that commemorates the historic flight.

The plaque depicts Gagarin in a space suit and Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, father of Russia's space exploration, and Sergei Korolev, the man behind the first human flight to space.

"On April 12, we celebrate space exploration, we call it 'Cosmonautics Day'. It was on this day in 1961, Yuri Gagarin took first human flight to space. It is of course an occasion to remember numerous achievements of all humankind in space exploration. But also to note the future endeavours that we should make jointly by joining hands for space exploration," the Russian envoy told PTI.

Alipov underlined the space ties between Russia and India under the overarching multi-faceted bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"And it is necessary and absolutely vital to do the space exploration together in good spirits, for friendship, peaceful purposes. And this is something we are doing together with India. We have joined hands under the Indian space programme... cooperate on India's forthcoming manned mission to space, in the area of satellite navigation and many other areas. And I am happy to mention this and I am absolutely sure we are going to expand on this path," he said.

An exhibition of rare archival photographs celebrating Gagarin's April 12, 1961 flight is currently on at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture located in the Russian House in the heart of Delhi.

"We now learn a lot from India and use India's experience and achievement in space explorations. This is also a very heartening moment," the envoy said.

Asked about the plaque project, Alipov said this is an initiative of the Russian House, adding he is happy that it has been installed on the outer wall of the Russian House in Delhi.

"It depicts Yuri Gagarin, Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, father of Russia's space exploration, the vision of space exploration, also Sergei Korolev, the man behind the first human flight to space, he was also the initiator of the space programme of the Soviet Union. Momentous occasion to remember all of them. And I am happy that we have this memorial over here to remind us of the past achievements, but also to look into the future," the envoy added.

Later that year in 1961, Gagarin, fresh from his accomplishment, also visited India where he received warm reception.

