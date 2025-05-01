Shimla, Light to moderate precipitation is likely at isolated places over some parts of mid-hills and lower hills from Thursday to Saturday as a fresh Western Disturbance would affect Western Himalayan region from May 2, local Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday. MeT station predicts wet spell for next three days, issues yellow warning

The Bhakra Beas Management Board authority at Pandoh has issued a safety advisory to people not to venture near the riverbanks of Beas River in the next 24 hours and advised people residing or working in low-lying areas along the river to stay alert as water levels may rise unexpectedly due to a possible release from the Pandoh Dam in the Mandi district.

Snowmelt in the dam's catchment area has led to increased water inflow into the reservoir and the dam's spillway gates would be opened to release excess water downstream to manage the rising water level, the authorities maintained.

The Met also issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 kmph likely at isolated places in 11 out of 12 districts barring Lahaul and Spiti from Thursday to Sunday.

Light to moderate precipitation is likely over many parts of mid hills and low hills and at some parts over high hills on May 4, the Met added.

There was no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures and Una was hottest in the state with a high of 38.6 degree while Keylong was coldest in the state with a low of 4.3 degree Celisus.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees and 3 to 5 degrees respecively over the next 3 to 4 days, the MeT forecast said.

The state received 112.8 mm average rains during pre-monsoon season from March 1 to April 30 against normal rainfall of 177.4 degree, a deficit of 36 percent and all twelve districts received deficit rainfall ranging between two per cent and 52 percent .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.