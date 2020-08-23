Middlemen make money as workers from Bihar return to other states

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 08:54 IST

Earlier this week, Dharmanand Das, 45, resident of Jokihat in Bihar’s Araria left for Punjab with a resolve to earn enough for his daughter’s marriage.

“Here you can’t get a job, only assurances,” he said. “Even though we pay twice the fare to transporters carrying us to Punjab and Rajasthan, we are hopeful that we will earn more there.”

Afroz Alam (40), of Kamaldaha village in Araria has a similar story. He too plans to get his daughter married with the money he would earn in Rajasthan. “I waited here for over two months but was unable to get any meaningful employment so I decided to leave for Rajasthan,” he said.

Over 100 buses, each carrying 50-60 migrant labourers, have left from Araria for Punjab and Rajasthan in the last month.

But the promised job and transportation comes with a price. “We have to give a fixed share of our daily income to the contractor (middleman) who is arranging jobs for us. Earlier also we used to pay a part of our income,” said Das.

However, what is new this time is that during the initial days of lockdown, when employers from different states were providing free tickets to migrants, now those willing to go back have to cough extra money for tickets to these middlemen.

Most of the people, who left from Araria, alleged that they have to pay Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 for a seat in the bus while earlier it was just Rs 1,500.

“Earlier the bus charged a maximum of Rs 1,500 but after lockdown the same bus charges Rs 3,000 for a seat), Narayan Sada, of Dabhrha village under Araria sadar block said.

“After lockdown we are charged by two agents - one transporters’ agent for a seat and the other by contractors of labourers for a job” Mangan Rishi, 40, of Palasi lamented.

Reports from various corners of Seemanchal comprising four districts -Purnia, Kishanganj, Katihar and Araria - suggest that over 10,000 to 12,000 labourers have already left for Punjab and Rajasthan. A bus charges Rs 1, 50,000 for a trip and about 2 lakh is collected from migrant labourers.

“contractors of the labourers pay for those who can’t pay, and later the money was collected from them in their work place,” Das alleged.

Labourers also alleged that the work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme has sunk into corruption depriving them of their wages.

“Everybody knows about the corruption but nobody comes forward to check it,” they said alleging “The work is done by JCB machines and wages sent to accounts of the labourers having labour cards and later they have to return the money to the contractors.”

Kursakanta block development officer (BDO) Madhu Kumari denied there was corruption in providing jobs to labourers.

“We are providing jobs to workers under various schemes under PM Garib Kalyan Yojna,” she said.

She, however, added that the administration couldn’t stop anyone from going to other provinces.