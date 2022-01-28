‘Miffed’ Cong leader parts ways with party

Senior Congress leader and former union minister, CM Ibrahim on Thursday said he will part ways with the grand old party after he was snubbed for the role of Opposition leader in the Upper House of the Karnataka legislature.

The developments come at a time when the Congress is staring at more exits from the party ahead of crucial elections like zilla and taluka panchayat, Bengaluru city corporation and 2023 assembly polls.

“Dk Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are big people, why will they talk to me? I had no expectations that they would speak to me. I was in the party because of Siddaramaiah,” Ibrahim said.

He also said that he had huge financial debts which have accumulated over the last 25 years and had to take this time to leave the party and not get overwhelmed. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said that he will speak to Ibrahim and not to the media who were trying to rake up “controversies”. “Ibrahim is a senior leader. Earlier when the Congress government was there, he was a minister. When Siddaramaiah was there, he had removed a sitting MLA and got him (Ibrahim) a ticket. After he lost also, he was given Cabinet status and made planning commission chairman. He was also given a chance to be MLC twice,” Shivakumar said.