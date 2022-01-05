Mild, asymptomatic Covid patients, including Omicron-infected, can home-isolate

NEW DELHI: All mild and asymptomatic Covid patients, including those infected with the highly transmissible Omicron variant, can now isolate at home, the Centre announced on Wednesday as it revised the isolation guidelines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The time for home isolation has been reduced to seven days from testing positive for Covid-19 with no fever for three successive days, compared to 10 days earlier.

People with confirmed or suspected Omicron infection were mandatorily isolated in hospitals or placed in home isolation for 10 days until Wednesday’s announcement.

“The new home isolation guidelines relate to all Covid-19 cases. Omicron as well a Delta is part of these cases... hence, these home isolation guidelines apply to all Covid-19 cases,” said the Union health ministry in a statement.

As per the revised guidelines, home isolation is not recommended for immunocompromised patients such as those with HIV-positive, transplant recipients, cancer patients, etc. Elderly patients aged 60 and above, and those with comorbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung, liver and kidney disease, cerebrovascular disease, etc shall only be allowed home isolation after proper medical evaluation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Centre also said there should be requisite facilities at homes to quarantine family contacts and ideally a caregiver should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The rest of the guidelines are largely the same as those released last year.

The asymptomatic are lab-confirmed patients, who are not experiencing any symptoms and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93%. Clinically assigned mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with or without fever, without shortness of breath, and having oxygen saturation at room air of over 93%.

Also, there is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over. Asymptomatic contacts of infected individuals need not undergo Covid-19 tests and can monitor health in-home quarantine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The revised guidelines have been issued after consultation with the subject experts as a number of Covid-19 cases have been rising exponentially across the country primarily driven by the heavily mutated and highly transmissible Omicron variant.

“The way the cases are rising and which is expected with the new variant, institutional isolation does not make sense any longer. Experts were consulted and after detailed deliberation, it was decided that those who are mildly symptomatic, or asymptomatic, should be allowed home isolation under certain conditions,” said a public health expert with the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON