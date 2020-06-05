e-paper
Mild earthquakes hit Karnataka, Jharkhand at the same time

Both the earthquakes hit districts Hampi and Jamshedpur at the same time.

india Updated: Jun 05, 2020 07:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
There were no casualties reported from the quakes that occurred in Hampi and Jamshedpur.
There were no casualties reported from the quakes that occurred in Hampi and Jamshedpur. (REUTERS/Representative Picture)
         

Two mild earthquakes hit Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Karnataka’s Hampi on Friday morning, news agency ANI reported.

Jamshedpur was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 at 6:55am, ANI reported citing data from the National Center for Seismology.

Hampi also experienced a mild earthquake of magnitude 4.0 at the same time, the news agency said.

(With agency inputs)

