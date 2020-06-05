Mild earthquakes hit Karnataka, Jharkhand at the same time
Both the earthquakes hit districts Hampi and Jamshedpur at the same time.india Updated: Jun 05, 2020 07:56 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Two mild earthquakes hit Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Karnataka’s Hampi on Friday morning, news agency ANI reported.
Jamshedpur was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 at 6:55am, ANI reported citing data from the National Center for Seismology.
Hampi also experienced a mild earthquake of magnitude 4.0 at the same time, the news agency said.
(With agency inputs)
