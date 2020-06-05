Mild earthquakes hit Karnataka, Jharkhand at the same time

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 07:56 IST

Two mild earthquakes hit Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Karnataka’s Hampi on Friday morning, news agency ANI reported.

Jamshedpur was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 at 6:55am, ANI reported citing data from the National Center for Seismology.

Hampi also experienced a mild earthquake of magnitude 4.0 at the same time, the news agency said.

(With agency inputs)