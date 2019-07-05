Militant killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian

A militant was killed in a gun battle with security forces on Friday in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

A police spokesperson said a cordon and search operation was launched by police and security forces in Batpora-Narwani area of Imam Sahib in Shopian on a credible input about the presence of militants.

The hiding militants fired at the team during the operation, leading to an encounter, officials said. In the ensuing encounter, one militant was killed and the body retrieved from the site of encounter.

The identity and affiliation of the militant are being ascertained.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was also recovered from the encounter site, officials said.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 13:28 IST