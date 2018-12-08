Militants, forces engage in gunfight near Srinagar

A gunfight broke out on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday evening when army and police launched a joint cordon operation in Mujgund village.

Police and army launched the operation based on reports about the presence of militants. However as the operation was going on, militants opened fire on the forces, triggering an encounter.

Sources said that two to three militants are believed to be hiding in the area.

A police spokesman said that exchange of fire between militants and security forces on Bandipora road in Mujgund is on. “The area is under cordon.’’

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 18:48 IST