Military pension beneficiaries asked to finish identification

The defence ministry on Wednesday asked pensioners who are yet to finish their annual identification to complete the process by May 25 to ensure smooth processing of monthly pensions.

“Upon verification of the data received as of May 17, it has been noticed that 43,774 pensioners who have been migrated to System for Pension Administration - Rakshasa (SPARSH) have not completed their annual identification, neither online nor through their respective banks by November 2021,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that 120,000 legacy pensioners (pre-2016 retirees), who continue to be on the old system of pension, have not completed their annual identification (submission of life certificate) via any of the means available. Annual Identification is mandatory for continued and timely credit of pension.

Earlier this month, as many as 58,275 former servicemen, who had been facing financial hardships as they had not received their pension for April 2022, got their allowance after the defence ministry swiftly intervened in the matter and granted them a “one-time special waiver” to complete by May 25 their documentation to draw pension, a key requirement that several veterans were in the dark about.

This came after Hindustan Times reported that veterans, including several three-star officers, had not received their April pension, and the government’s pension disbursing authority had not told them why.