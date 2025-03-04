Menu Explore
Min temp rises 6 degrees to 15.6°C as Delhi’s air quality remains ‘moderate’

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2025 09:36 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold northwesterly surface winds during the daytime on Tuesday and Wednesday would bring down maximum temperatures

The minimum temperature on Tuesday rose six degrees to 15.6°C compared to 9.6°C a day earlier even as Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category for a fifth day.

An average AQI of 153 (moderate) was recorded at 8am. (HT PHOTO)
An average AQI of 153 (moderate) was recorded at 8am. (HT PHOTO)

An average air quality index (AQI) of 153 (moderate) was recorded at 8am on Tuesday. It was 156 (moderate) at 4pm on Monday. The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region has lifted the final Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan given the extended spell of improved AQI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold northwesterly surface winds during the daytime on Tuesday and Wednesday would bring down maximum temperatures. Minimum temperatures are expected to oscillate between 14-17°C this week.

The mercury was expected to go up to 26-28°C on Tuesday compared to 31.1°C a day earlier. “We had clear skies until Monday and wind speed was less than 5 km/hr. The wind direction was also variable but from Tuesday, cold northwesterly winds will start blowing from the mountains where fresh snowfall has been recorded, thus making days comparatively cooler once again,” said an IMD official.

