Mercury set to plunge across north India, Madhya Pradesh

Light isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall was also expected in parts of north India on January 24 and 25
A boy clears out snow from atop a vehicle after snowfall in Kashmir. (AFP)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 08:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Minimum temperatures were expected to fall by 4-6 degrees Celsius in northwest India and Madhya Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said as widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall was likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

“Due to northerly winds blowing from the Himalayas, where there was widespread and heavy snowfall, minimum temperatures will fall in the plains. Maximum is also likely to fall,” said an IMD scientist.

Light isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall was also expected in parts of north India on January 24 and 25. Isolated Heavy rainfall or snowfall with hailstorm was likely in Uttarakhand on Monday while rainfall was very likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Dry weather was expected thereafter.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall was very likely in northeast India till January 25.

Dense fog was likely in isolated pockets in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan. A cold wave is likely in isolated pockets in these areas from January 25 to 27.

A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation was lying over Punjab and neighbourhood. Another cyclonic circulation was lying over Haryana.

