Minimum temperatures likely to fall by 2-4 degrees in northwest, central India

IMD has said cold to severe cold wave conditions were likely in north India. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest and central India and by 3.5 degrees in east India over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

IMD added cold to severe cold wave conditions were likely in isolated parts of Punjab till January 3 as well as north Rajasthan, Haryana, and Chandigarh till January 2. Dense fog was expected in pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and eastern India in the night and morning hours this week.

IMD said a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation was over Uttar Pradesh. A separate cyclonic circulation was also over the state’s eastern part and adjoining Bihar. A trough also ran from the cyclonic circulation to Madhya Pradesh. Under the influence of these systems, light isolated rainfall was likely in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha.

Also Read | At 17.4° Celsius, Mumbai sees coldest morning of season

Light to moderate and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with an isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm were likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim. Heavy rainfall was also likely in north interior Odisha.

A western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from January 4 to 7. Isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall was likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh from January 1 to 3.

