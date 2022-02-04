Minimum temperatures to fall in northwest India: IMD

NEW DELHI: Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in northwest India over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said amid rain and snowfall due to a western disturbance.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely to continue in the western Himalayan region on Friday. An isolated hailstorm is very likely in Uttarakhand on Friday. Parts of northwest India, including Delhi, recorded extremely low day temperatures due to clouding and gusty cold winds on Thursday.

“This is an extremely intense and rapidly moving western disturbance. It will affect the northern regions for about 24 to 36 hours and then move eastwards bringing heavy rain and even hailstorm to east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. That is why we have issued an orange alert for these regions,” said R K Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD

He added day temperatures will improve slightly from Friday across northwest India but minimum temperatures will fall. “This western disturbance has led to gusty cold winds blowing over northwest India at 30 to 40 kmph. These are a mix of easterly and northerly winds but the wind direction will change completely to northerly from Friday.”

Widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is likely in Bihar and Jharkhand and Friday. On Friday and Saturday, widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is likely in northeast India. Hailstorm is also likely in parts of Assam and Meghalaya on Friday.

There is likely to be above normal rain of around 121% of the long-period average in north India this month, IMD said in its monthly forecast on Monday. The LPA for north India during February based on the data of 1961-2010 is about 65.3 mm. Rainfall in January was 129% excess with 133% excess over northwest India.