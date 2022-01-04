Minister, Congress MP clash on stage in Bommai’s presence

Karnataka information technology minister Ashwath Narayana and Congress MP DK Suresh had a face-off on a stage on Monday with both leaders almost coming to blows. The incident took place in the presence of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai during an event in Ramanagara district.

The event was organised by the state government to unveil the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bengaluru founder Kempegowda. The function was also Bommai’s first event in the district after he took over as the chief minister.

A senior police officer present at the event, who didn’t want to be named, said the problems began when Congress workers and supporters walked onto the stage where CM Bommai was sitting and raised slogans supporting Shivakumar. They waved black flags as a sign of opposition to the CM before the event started. Police cleared them and the function continued.

During his speech, Narayana attacked Congress leaders and listed achievements of the BJP government “Only getting votes, but doing nothing...that’s not what we’re here to do. We’re here to bring development to the people of Ramanagara. We are not people who’ll lay our hands on someone’s land.”

He questioned the action of the Congress workers who walked onto the stage and shouted slogans. “Is this how you behave when a chief minister comes? Should you shout like this to ruin the district’s reputation? If you are a man, show it in your work. You create problems by bringing some people to the function. Show what you have done with your work. We did not come here to cheat people; we came here to work.”

Bommai signalled Ashwath Narayan to stop making the remarks, but it seemed too late by then, as Suresh, brother of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, could be seen walking towards Narayana. Seeing the MP charging towards him, the minister stopped the speech and got into a shouting match with Suresh. Suresh was joined by Congress’ Bangalore Rural MLC S Ravi, who even tried to throw the mike to stop Narayan from speaking.

Senior police officers present at the event pulled the two leaders apart. Later, Ashwathnarayan continued his address as Suresh sat in protest on the stage against the minister. “You should have held a meeting with us with regards to today’s programme. We would have welcomed you in a grand manner. BJP has held this programme without informing us. Did RSS teach you this culture?” asked Suresh on the stage.

As the commotion continued, Bommai took the mike to assure the crowd that individual egos should not come in the way of respecting Ambedkar and Kempegowda. “I have come here to contribute to development. And development will happen with everybody’s cooperation and not by one individual,” he said, urging not to mix politics with development.

The Vokkaliga-dominated Ramanagara district has been a bastion of the Congress and JD(S). Narayana, a Vokkaliga leader, has been trying to help the BJP create a strong base in the district.

Reacting to the incident, JD(S) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress MP for his action. “The action of the MP was of a goon. For years, Ramanagara was a peaceful city. If during a government function, in the presence of the chief minister, he could do such a thing, what would happen to the common man?” asked Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra called the incident a public exhibition of muscle power by the Congress leaders. “I condemn the gross misconduct of the Congress leaders at a function organised by the Ramanagara district administration today, which was attended by the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries. The Congress leaders’ attempt to manhandle the higher education minister, Dr Ashwath Narayan, in a public meeting is obnoxious and nothing but an attempt to exhibit muscle power. The people of Karnataka will not tolerate this kind of goonda culture,” the home minister said in a statement.

DK Shivakumar said that a minister’s arrogance was at display in Ramanagara. “The minister (Ashwath Narayana) has done everything to make sure that his chief minister is humiliated in public and this is part of the conspiracy to bring the chief minister down (by publicly humiliating him). Instead of keeping the decorum, he was hitting his thigh (show of strength) and shouting who is the man… When the chief minister and Anitha (Ramanagara JD(S) MLA) said his (Narayan’s) speech was not right, what more should I say,” said Shivakumar.

The incident happened days ahead of a planned march by the Congress in support of the Mekedatu project on the Cauvery river, which the party claims the BJP is trying to stall.